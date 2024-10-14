Spring 2025 Just Got Exciting With The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Black Toe Reimagined"

It seems like we may finally have a secured date.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Black Toe Reimagined” will be released on February 1st. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $180 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We'll keep you informed about the newest releases from top brands.

The sneakers feature a clean sail midsole and a bold red rubber sole that give them a vintage, aged appearance. Also, bright color is introduced to the ensemble with black and red leather overlays that accentuate the white leather upper. Further, the sides are adorned with a stylish leather Swoosh, and the classic Wings emblem above is swapped out for the pointed Air Jordan logo.

Official photos have been released for the highly anticipated Air Jordan 1 High OG "Black Toe Reimagined." While the release has faced a delay, a date has now been set for spring 2025. This upcoming version pays tribute to the original design while incorporating modern updates. The "Black Toe Reimagined" colorway combines white, sail, and red for a fresh look. Its mix of premium materials and vibrant color-blocking ensures it stands out, making it perfect for both collectors and casual wear.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.