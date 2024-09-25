Air Jordan 1 High OG “Black Toe Reimagined” Suffers Delay

Seems every big release is being hit with a delay.

Official photos have been released for the highly anticipated Air Jordan 1 High OG "Black Toe Reimagined," but unfortunately, the release has been delayed to spring 2025. This upcoming version pays homage to the original design while introducing modern updates. The "Black Toe Reimagined" colorway combines white, sail, and red for a fresh look. Its blend of premium materials and vibrant color-blocking ensures it stands out, making it ideal for both collectors and casual wear.

Despite the delay, excitement remains high. The Air Jordan 1 High OG is known for its iconic design and advanced technology, featuring Nike Air cushioning for comfort. Its high-top structure and durable build have made it a favorite on both the basketball court and in streetwear culture. With official images now out, fans are eagerly awaiting the spring 2025 drop. The nostalgic elements combined with updated features make the "Black Toe Reimagined" a must-have for sneakerheads and collectors, who are ready to add this reimagined classic to their collections.

Read More: Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1 Low Limited Release Details

"Black Toe Reimagined" Air Jordan 1 High OG

Image via Nike

The sneakers have a clean sail midsole and a striking red rubber sole that give them a worn-in, antique look. Vibrant color is added to the ensemble with black and red leather overlays that highlight the white leather upper. The sides are embellished with a sleek leather Swoosh, and the traditional Wings insignia above is replaced with the pointed Air Jordan logo. Complete the look with sleek black tongues that sport Nike Air branding.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Black Toe Reimagined” will be released in the spring of 2025. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $180 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We'll keep you informed about the newest releases from top brands.

Image via Nike