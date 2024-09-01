Air Jordan 1 High OG “Black Toe Reimagined” Receives Retailer Photos

Retailer photos have been dropped for the highly anticipated Air Jordan 1 High OG "Black Toe Reimagined." This upcoming release pays homage to the original while introducing modern design elements. The "Black Toe Reimagined" colorway features a blend of white, sail, and red tones, offering a contemporary twist that balances tradition with innovation. The packaging, which has also been revealed, includes a box showcasing a young Michael Jordan with sneakers draped around his neck and wrapping paper adorned with nostalgic photos.
Beyond its stylish design, the Air Jordan 1 High OG continues to lead in sneaker technology with the iconic Nike Air cushioning. Its high-top profile and durable construction have made it a go-to choice not just on the basketball court but in streetwear fashion as well. Excitement is building for the release of the "Black Toe Reimagined" colorway, with sneaker enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the opportunity to add this updated classic to their collections. The nostalgic feel adds another layer of appeal, making this release a must-have for collectors and fans alike.
“Black Toe Reimagined” Air Jordan 1 High OG
The shoes feature a nice red rubber sole with a clean sail midsole, giving them an aged, worn look. The white leather upper is highlighted by black and red leather overlays, adding color to the design. A sleek leather Swoosh graces the sides, while a stark Air Jordan logo replaces the traditional Wings emblem above. Clean black tongues showcasing Nike Air branding complete the design.
More Photos
Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Black Toe Reimagined” will be released on October 18th. The date marks the 40th anniversary of when the AJ1 was banned from the NBA due to uniform regulations. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
