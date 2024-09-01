Air Jordan 1 High OG “Black Toe Reimagined” Receives Retailer Photos

A big release is just a month away.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Black Toe Reimagined” will be released on October 18th. The date marks the 40th anniversary of when the AJ1 was banned from the NBA due to uniform regulations. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Beyond its stylish design, the Air Jordan 1 High OG continues to lead in sneaker technology with the iconic Nike Air cushioning. Its high-top profile and durable construction have made it a go-to choice not just on the basketball court but in streetwear fashion as well . Excitement is building for the release of the "Black Toe Reimagined" colorway, with sneaker enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the opportunity to add this updated classic to their collections. The nostalgic feel adds another layer of appeal, making this release a must-have for collectors and fans alike.

