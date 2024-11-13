It's Ja Morant's World With The Nike Ja 2 "Twelve Time"

Ja Morant is calling his shot with his latest sneaker.

The Nike Ja 2 is getting a bold new colorway called "Twelve Time," set to release soon. The sneaker features a bright Light Lemon Twist upper, blending vibrant greens with shades of grey and orange for an eye-catching look. The design pays homage to Ja Morant’s dynamic style, with energetic hues symbolizing his fast-paced game and fearless mentality on the court. Ja's signature elements shine through with his personal logo on the tongue and heel. The shoe is built for both performance and style, combining high-quality materials with a sleek, modern silhouette.

The prominent Nike Swoosh in orange stands out against the vibrant base, adding a contrasting pop of color. The "Twelve Time" colorway is a nod to Ja's aspirations and dedication to making an impact on the game, as well as his commitment to making the most of every moment. With its bold, energetic colors and top-tier performance features, the Nike Ja 2 "Twelve Time" is sure to make a statement both on and off the court. Whether you’re a fan of Ja or just looking for a standout pair of sneakers, these are designed to turn heads. Stay ready for their upcoming drop and keep an eye out for more details soon.

"Twelve Time" Nike Ja 2

These sneakers have a green rubber sole paired with a green and grey midsole. Additionally, the uppers are crafted from the same vibrant green-colored material, enhanced by more vibrant overlays and details. Furthermore, a colorful orange Swoosh is on the sides. Finally, additional accents include artistic Ja Morant branding on the tongues featuring 12 times, as well as the heels also featuring 12:12.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Ja 2 “Twelve Time” will be released sometime in 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below.

