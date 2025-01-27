UNC Legacy Inspires The Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Shorts"

Retailer photos of the Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Shorts" have surfaced, building anticipation for its rumored February release. Inspired by Michael Jordan's iconic college legacy, this pair celebrates the UNC basketball practice shorts he famously wore beneath his uniform for good luck. The design blends nostalgia with contemporary aesthetics, creating a sleek combination of white and grey tones accented by vibrant Carolina blue details. This colorway serves as a heartfelt tribute to Jordan's time at the University of North Carolina. The "Lucky Shorts" colorway features a versatile white and grey base, delivering a clean and timeless look.

Carolina blue accents on the eyelets, tongue, and inner lining provide a striking contrast, perfectly echoing UNC’s classic colors. The pair also maintains the signature comfort and durability of the Air Jordan 3, thanks to its cushioned midsole and robust construction. By paying homage to Jordan's collegiate roots while presenting a fresh, stylish design, the "Lucky Shorts" is already shaping up to be a standout release. With retailer photos giving fans a closer look, excitement for this tribute sneaker continues to grow. Collectors and enthusiasts alike are buzzing about this unique addition to the Air Jordan lineup, eagerly awaiting its drop in early 2025.

"Lucky Shorts" Air Jordan 3

Image via GOAT

The sneakers feature a gray rubber outsole combined with a crisp sail midsole, complete with a small Air unit under the heel. The upper is constructed from smooth white leather, enhanced by soft light gray suede overlays for added texture. Vibrant Carolina blue accents appear on the sides and upper sections, bringing a bold pop of color to the design.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Lucky Shorts” is going to drop on February 22nd. Also, the retail price will be $200 when they are released. Additionally, this release pays homage to Michael Jordan’s iconic college days. Furthermore, the vibrant blue accents add a striking pop of color. Excitement is building as more photos surface online.

