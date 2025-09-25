Release Info Surfaces For Air Jordan 11 Low “University Blue”

The Air Jordan 11 Low “University Blue” finally has an official release date, and fans won’t have to wait much longer. This pair revives one of the cleanest looks in the Jordan 11 line, bringing back a colorway tied closely to Michael Jordan’s college years at North Carolina.

The sneaker features a crisp white base paired with patent leather overlays in Carolina blue. Icy outsoles complete the look, keeping the design sharp and fresh.

The combination highlights the Air Jordan 11’s unique mix of performance and style, which first made it an instant classic back in the mid-90s. Since its debut, the Jordan 11 has become one of the most iconic sneakers ever, known for its patent leather shine and championship pedigree.

Michael Jordan wore the model during one of his most dominant stretches in the NBA, which only adds to its legend. This new low-top version offers the same legacy with a lighter, summer-ready vibe. The photos highlight the sleek lines and timeless appeal of the silhouette.

The Carolina blue overlays bring a bold pop of color, while the translucent sole keeps everything polished. With history tied to both Jordan’s college and pro career, the “University Blue” stands as a bridge between eras.

Air Jordan 11 Low “University Blue”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 11 Low “University Blue” features a white leather upper with smooth overlays for structure. Shiny Carolina blue patent leather wraps around the midsection, delivering a bold contrast.

Icy outsoles keep the look fresh, paired with a full-length Phylon midsole and encapsulated Air cushioning for comfort. A white mesh tongue adds balance, while the Carolina blue Jumpman logo on the heel nods to Jordan’s UNC roots.

Black branding details finish the sneaker, offering a crisp and classic look. The low-top cut keeps it versatile for both casual wear and summer fits.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 11 Low “University Blue” is going to be released on April 18th, 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they drop.

Image via Nike