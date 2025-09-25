Release Info Surfaces For Air Jordan 11 Low “University Blue”

BY Ben Atkinson 42 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-11-low-university-blue-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 11 Low “University Blue” brings back a UNC-inspired classic with an official release date now confirmed.

The Air Jordan 11 Low “University Blue” finally has an official release date, and fans won’t have to wait much longer. This pair revives one of the cleanest looks in the Jordan 11 line, bringing back a colorway tied closely to Michael Jordan’s college years at North Carolina.

The sneaker features a crisp white base paired with patent leather overlays in Carolina blue. Icy outsoles complete the look, keeping the design sharp and fresh.

The combination highlights the Air Jordan 11’s unique mix of performance and style, which first made it an instant classic back in the mid-90s. Since its debut, the Jordan 11 has become one of the most iconic sneakers ever, known for its patent leather shine and championship pedigree.

Michael Jordan wore the model during one of his most dominant stretches in the NBA, which only adds to its legend. This new low-top version offers the same legacy with a lighter, summer-ready vibe. The photos highlight the sleek lines and timeless appeal of the silhouette.

The Carolina blue overlays bring a bold pop of color, while the translucent sole keeps everything polished. With history tied to both Jordan’s college and pro career, the “University Blue” stands as a bridge between eras.

Read More: Infinite Archives' Air Jordan 17 Low Draw Is Now Open

Air Jordan 11 Low “University Blue”
air-jordan-11-low-university-blue-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 11 Low “University Blue” features a white leather upper with smooth overlays for structure. Shiny Carolina blue patent leather wraps around the midsection, delivering a bold contrast.

Icy outsoles keep the look fresh, paired with a full-length Phylon midsole and encapsulated Air cushioning for comfort. A white mesh tongue adds balance, while the Carolina blue Jumpman logo on the heel nods to Jordan’s UNC roots.

Black branding details finish the sneaker, offering a crisp and classic look. The low-top cut keeps it versatile for both casual wear and summer fits.

Air Jordan 11 Low “University Blue” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 11 Low “University Blue” is going to be released on April 18th, 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they drop.

air-jordan-11-low-university-blue-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-11-low-university-blue-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

Read More: Every Travis Scott x Nike Sneaker, Ranked From Worst To Best

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-11-low-university-blue-sneaker-news Sneakers UNC Energy Returns With Air Jordan 11 Low "University Blue" 742
air-jordan-11-low-bred-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 11 Low "Bred" Shines In New On-Foot Photos 5.3K
air-jordan-11-rare-air-sneaker-news Sneakers Brand New Photos Surface Of The Air Jordan 11 “Rare Air” 924
Air Jordan XX Launch Party Sneakers Air Jordan 11 Low “Space Jam” Gets Release Date 1.8K
Comments 0