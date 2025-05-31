See The Vibrant Air Jordan 5 OG "35th Anniversary" Up Close

BY Ben Atkinson 37 Views
Image via @sharkicks1
The Air Jordan 5 OG 35th Anniversary celebrates a milestone with a fresh white, black, and pink design honoring the classic silhouette.

The Air Jordan 5 OG 35th Anniversary is officially on the radar. Celebrating a major milestone, this release adds a fresh twist to one of the most iconic Jordan models ever made.

The Air Jordan 5 first dropped in 1990, designed by Tinker Hatfield with fighter jet inspiration and a look that pushed the boundaries of performance and style. Michael Jordan wore the AJ5 during a breakout season, adding to its legacy with unforgettable moments on the court.

Over the years, the silhouette has seen countless colorways, but the 35th Anniversary edition brings something new. It mixes nostalgic design with modern updates, creating a release that feels both classic and fresh.

The pair features subtle tweaks and special colorblocking to honor the legacy. With hits of soft pink and bold black accents, this isn’t just a standard retro. It’s a celebration. Fresh images show the details, icy soles, stitched “23” branding, and signature reflective tongues, elements that cement the AJ5’s place in sneaker history.

With the 35th Anniversary, Jordan Brand reminds everyone why this silhouette remains a timeless favorite.

Air Jordan 5 OG “35th Anniversary”

The Air Jordan 5 OG "35th Anniversary" arrives in a clean white leather upper paired with black midsoles and pink shark tooth accents. Classic mesh netting covers the side panels, while a reflective silver tongue shines up top.

Embroidered “23” branding on the heel and an icy blue outsole round out the look. Pink touches hit the lining and lace lock for a subtle but vibrant contrast. Further inside, black Nike Air insoles complete the package.

Blending heritage with fresh energy, this anniversary pair captures the spirit of the original while adding a new chapter to its story.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 OG "35th Anniversary" will be released on October 11th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.

