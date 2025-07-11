Reflective Uppers Return On Air Jordan 5 OG “35th Anniversary”

The Air Jordan 5 OG “35th Anniversary” in White Medium Soft Pink Black is dropping just as Jordan Brand hits its 40-year mark, reminding us how far the Jumpman legacy has come. First introduced in 1990, the AJ5 was a bold leap forward for Tinker Hatfield, introducing the first-ever reflective tongue on a Jordan sneaker and the now-iconic fighter jet–inspired midsole.

This anniversary edition revives that spirit with a reflective upper that shines under light, nodding to the original design’s innovation. It also brings back the coveted “Nike Air” branding on the heel, something diehard collectors always chase.

Rather than just riding the wave of nostalgia, this release reimagines the classic “Fire Red” blocking with subtle pink accents that soften the look while keeping its edge. It’s a clean, wearable tribute with just the right hit of color, dropping in full-family sizing so no one’s left out.

The Air Jordan 5 helped cement MJ’s footwear line as more than just sneakers, it was performance art on the court and cultural currency off it. You can get a closer look at this reflective pair in the new in-hand photos. They capture the light just right and make the subtle pink details really pop.

Air Jordan 5 OG “35th Anniversary”

This Air Jordan 5 OG “35th Anniversary” features a crisp white leather upper with translucent netting on the side panels. Medium soft pink accents show up on the midsole flames, inner lining, tongue logo, and embroidered “23” on the heel.

The tongue itself sticks to the formula with a fully reflective finish, adding that signature AJ5 pop. Black midsoles add contrast while icy blue outsoles complete the look.

On the heel, the Nike Air branding returns, staying true to the OG spirit. The overall construction is sleek, wearable, and timeless, with enough detail to stand out without going overboard.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 OG "35th Anniversary" will be released on October 11th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.