The Air Jordan 5 OG "35th Anniversary" Shines With Reflective 3M Detailing

BY Ben Atkinson 48 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-5-og-35th-anniversary-sneaker-news
Image via Sneaker Files and @zsneakerheadz
The Air Jordan 5 OG "35th Anniversary" reimagines the classic 1990 silhouette with a reflective 3M upper and bold accents.

The Air Jordan 5 OG "35th Anniversary" celebrates decades of sneaker history with a reflective 3M upper that brings a modern edge to a beloved silhouette. First released in 1990, the Air Jordan 5 was designed by Tinker Hatfield and became one of Michael Jordan's most iconic shoes. Inspired by WWII fighter jets, the sneaker introduced features like a translucent outsole, lace lock system, and bold shark teeth on the midsole. This anniversary edition stays true to the model’s heritage while incorporating fresh elements. The reflective upper enhances visibility and adds a futuristic feel. The sneaker maintains its classic midsole design with sharp detailing that nods to the original release.

With updated colors and materials, the "35th Anniversary" brings a mix of nostalgia and innovation, making it a standout addition to the Air Jordan lineup. Looking at the provided images, the sneaker features a clean white base accented with contrasting details. The soft pink variation offers a subtle, stylish update, while the darker edition adds a bold twist to the classic design. Both versions highlight the Jordan Brand’s ability to balance heritage with fresh storytelling. Whether for collectors or new fans, this release continues the legacy of the Air Jordan 5 in a modern era.

Read More: Jordan Brand Fuses Football And Sneakers With Air Jordan 1 Mid TD Cleat “Bred Toe”

Air Jordan 5 OG “35th Anniversary” Release Date
air-jordan-5-og-35th-anniversary-sneaker-news
Image via Sneaker Files and @zsneakerheadz

The Air Jordan 5 OG "35th Anniversary" features a sleek reflective 3M upper with crisp white leather and contrasting accents. Also, the midsole sports the signature shark teeth design, highlighted in soft pink or deep maroon, depending on the variation. Further, a translucent outsole provides grip and durability. The classic "23" branding on the side and an icy lace lock system complete the look, blending vintage inspiration with modern execution.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 OG "35th Anniversary" will be released on October 11th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Expect more details and official images to surface as the release date approaches.

Read More: How The Air Jordan 4 NET “Rattan” Reinvents The Classic Jordan 4

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Air-Jordan-5-Medium-Soft-Pink-35th-Anniversary-HQ7978-102 Sneakers Jordan Brand Celebrates 35 Years Of The Air Jordan 5 6.6K
the-air-jordan-5-og-grape-sneaker-news Sneakers The Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” Returns This April 7.5K
air-jordan-5-fire-red-black-tongue-sneaker-news Sneakers The Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red Black Tongue” Brings Back Retro Vibes 5.4K
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing Sneakers Air Jordan 5 Goes “Medium Soft Pink” Next Year 975