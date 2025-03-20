The Air Jordan 5 OG "35th Anniversary" Shines With Reflective 3M Detailing

The Air Jordan 5 OG "35th Anniversary" celebrates decades of sneaker history with a reflective 3M upper that brings a modern edge to a beloved silhouette. First released in 1990, the Air Jordan 5 was designed by Tinker Hatfield and became one of Michael Jordan's most iconic shoes. Inspired by WWII fighter jets, the sneaker introduced features like a translucent outsole, lace lock system, and bold shark teeth on the midsole. This anniversary edition stays true to the model’s heritage while incorporating fresh elements. The reflective upper enhances visibility and adds a futuristic feel. The sneaker maintains its classic midsole design with sharp detailing that nods to the original release.

With updated colors and materials, the "35th Anniversary" brings a mix of nostalgia and innovation, making it a standout addition to the Air Jordan lineup. Looking at the provided images, the sneaker features a clean white base accented with contrasting details. The soft pink variation offers a subtle, stylish update, while the darker edition adds a bold twist to the classic design. Both versions highlight the Jordan Brand’s ability to balance heritage with fresh storytelling. Whether for collectors or new fans, this release continues the legacy of the Air Jordan 5 in a modern era.

Image via Sneaker Files and @zsneakerheadz

The Air Jordan 5 OG "35th Anniversary" features a sleek reflective 3M upper with crisp white leather and contrasting accents. Also, the midsole sports the signature shark teeth design, highlighted in soft pink or deep maroon, depending on the variation. Further, a translucent outsole provides grip and durability. The classic "23" branding on the side and an icy lace lock system complete the look, blending vintage inspiration with modern execution.