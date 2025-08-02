Air Jordan 5 OG "35th Anniversary" Gets An Update

Jordan Brand is honoring the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan 5 with a special release that pays tribute to the iconic Tinker Hatfield design. This celebratory edition lands in a “White/Medium Soft Pink/Black” palette, delivering a soft twist on one of the most recognized Jordan silhouettes.

The look takes cues from the original “Fire Red” colorway but replaces the bold red with pastel pink accents. These appear on the midsole’s signature “shark teeth” design and inner lining, offering a fresh contrast against the clean white leather upper.

The shoe also features a reflective finish, nodding to the reflective tongue that’s been a hallmark of the Air Jordan 5 since its debut in 1990. For purists, the return of “Nike Air” branding on the heel and the stitched “23” on the ankle solidify this release as an OG-style drop.

The combination of heritage details and a new color story makes it both nostalgic and forward-looking. Photos reveal the icy outsole, black midsole, and subtle pink hits working seamlessly together.

As the Air Jordan 5 continues its run as one of the most beloved models in Jordan Brand history, this anniversary pair serves as a fitting celebration of its legacy.

Air Jordan 5 OG “35th Anniversary”

Image via Size?

The Air Jordan 5 OG "35th Anniversary" features a white leather upper with mesh side panels and a reflective finish. Pastel pink accents hit the midsole’s shark teeth, lace lock, and lining.

A grey reflective tongue carries an embroidered Jumpman logo. The black midsole provides contrast, while the icy blue outsole adds a modern touch. Classic “Nike Air” branding appears on the heel in pink, and the number “23” is embroidered on the lateral ankle in pink and black.

The shoe retains the translucent lace lock and visible Air cushioning, staying true to the original AJ5 design while introducing a softer, updated color palette.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 5 OG "35th Anniversary" will be released on October 11th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.