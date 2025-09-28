Air Jordan 5 OG “35th Anniversary” Receives Official Images

The Air Jordan 5 OG “35th Anniversary” arrives with official images, celebrating one of the most important milestones in sneaker history. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the Jordan 5 first released in 1990 and carried bold details that pushed performance footwear into a new era.

Inspired by World War II fighter planes, its shark-tooth midsole and mesh side panels helped the model stand out instantly. This anniversary edition brings fresh energy while staying true to the heritage.

The Jordan 5 has always been tied to moments that define Michael Jordan’s rise, from his scoring titles to unforgettable playoff runs. Over the decades, the silhouette has become a canvas for experimentation, offering both retro purists and new fans something to connect with.

Nike and Jordan Brand use these milestone editions to keep the history alive while showing how timeless the designs remain. The 35th Anniversary version follows that formula, honoring the past with small details while presenting something clean for today’s style.

The official photos show a simple yet eye-catching build that leans into nostalgia while adding a soft new touch. It’s a reminder that decades later, the Jordan 5 remains one of the most versatile and loved sneakers in the Air Jordan line.

Air Jordan 5 OG “35th Anniversary”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 5 OG “35th Anniversary” features a white leather upper accented with medium soft pink details. Classic mesh netting appears on the sides, while reflective tongues keep the vintage feel intact.

Embroidered “23” branding sits on the heel, outlined in black with pink filling. Black midsoles are paired with pink shark-tooth accents for contrast. An icy translucent outsole adds a familiar finishing touch.

The inner lining also comes in pink, tying together the celebratory design. Nike Air branding on the heel confirms its OG treatment, cementing this release as a true nod to the Jordan legacy.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 5 OG "35th Anniversary" will be released on October 11th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike