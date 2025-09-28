Early Images Of The Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG

The Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG is finally seen in hand, with an expected release in early 2026. This three-way collaboration brings together Hiroshi Fujiwara’s Fragment Design and Chris Gibbs’ Union LA, two names that have left lasting marks on sneaker culture.

Early pairs already highlight the blend of classic tones and signature branding that define both collaborators. This release builds on Union’s history of reshaping the Air Jordan 1 with exposed stitching and layered aesthetics.

Fragment, meanwhile, is known for clean palettes and instantly recognizable lightning bolt branding. When combined with Jordan Brand’s most iconic silhouette, the result is a sneaker with instant cultural weight.

The Air Jordan 1 itself carries unmatched historical importance. Michael Jordan debuted the model in 1985, and its rebellious spirit helped redefine how sneakers were seen both on and off the court.

Decades later, collaborations like this one show just how enduring its influence has become. The first photos reveal the pair’s bold blocking and rich details, from stitched panels to heritage logos.

Seen up close, the design feels both experimental and rooted in tradition, echoing the way both Union and Fragment approach their work. These images offer a first clear look at one of 2026’s most anticipated drops.

The Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG mixes sport-inspired tones with signature detailing. The upper features white leather base panels with black overlays, accented by bold red and blue hits on the heel and collar.

Union’s exposed zigzag stitching connects the different color segments, while Fragment’s lightning bolt logo is stamped near the heel. A vintage sail midsole grounds the design, finished with a bright royal blue outsole.

Additional details include a red Nike Air tongue tag and the classic Jordan Wings logo on the ankle flap. The mix of textures and colors gives this pair standout depth.