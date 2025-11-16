Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG Could Be The Biggest 2026 Drop

The Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG just popped up in detailed shots, and it already feels like a major 2026 release. The drop is expected in February 2026, and word is this is only one of three colorways.

Both Fragment and Union have real history with the Jordan 1, so seeing them team up again on a high top adds a different level of hype. Union’s 2018 release changed how people looked at mash up color blocking on older silhouettes.

The exposed stitching, the aged midsoles, the mix of textures. It rewrote a piece of Jordan history. Fragment has its own legendary run, tied to deep blues, lightning bolt branding, and a reputation for turning simple color blocking into instant classics.

Putting both brands on a sneaker Michael Jordan wore during his early rise is a heavy combination. The Air Jordan 1 High OG sits in a category of its own. It has survived every shift in fashion, every sneaker era, and every wave of the culture.

This collab on that shoe blends nostalgia with something new in a way that makes sense. These new photos show Union’s stitching style, Fragment’s heel logo, and a great color layout.

Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG

The Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG features black, sail, red, and blue panels in a mash up style. Also the collar uses red leather with exposed yellow stitching that connects to a white mid panel.

Black tumbled leather lands on the Swoosh and overlays. The heel further shows a blue Fragment section with the lightning bolt debossed into the leather.

The tongue uses classic exposed Union stitching with a sail finish. A vintage midsole sits over a bright blue outsole. The Wings logo appears in red. The mix of textures gives the shoe a handmade look.