Another Look At The Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low “Shy Pink”

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG Shy Pink is finally looking like a real 2026 release after years of people thinking it was just a sample. Early pairs floated around online and instantly had sneakerheads talking.

The colorway feels a bit different from anything else in the Travis catalog, and for a while, it didn’t seem like Nike would ever actually drop it. Now the rumor mill is heating back up, and the excitement is right there again.

Travis’ AJ1s changed the way collabs hit the culture. The reverse Swoosh became a staple. The earthy tones, the subtle logos, the stitched details. His pairs turned into grails the moment they landed. The Air Jordan 1 already sits on a throne in sneaker history.

Adding Travis to it gave the silhouette a whole new chapter and introduced it to a different wave of fans. Shy Pink switches things up. It uses a softer look, which sets it apart from his usual browns and dark shades.

It still feels like a Travis shoe, just with a new kind of energy. People who have been watching this sample for years are hoping 2026 is the year it finally hits shelves.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Shy Pink”

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG Shy Pink uses soft pink suede across the toe and mid panels. Off white leather overlays wrap the upper and frame a bright red reverse Swoosh on the sides.

The tongue shows a padded pink finish with classic Nike Air tags. The heel features a stitched Air Jordan Wings logo on one shoe and Travis’ Cactus Jack face graphic on the other.

The midsole comes in a sail shade for a vintage style. The outsole is done in pink to match the upper. Small red markings near the eyestays add to the hand drawn theme.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Shy Pink” will be released in the summer of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $155 when they drop.