Another Look At The Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low “Shy Pink”

BY Ben Atkinson 136 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
travis-scott-x-air-jordan-1-low-og-shy-pink-sneaker-news
Image via fairfaxmarketcorp
The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Shy Pink" is now rumored for a 2026 release after years of sample speculation.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG Shy Pink is finally looking like a real 2026 release after years of people thinking it was just a sample. Early pairs floated around online and instantly had sneakerheads talking.

The colorway feels a bit different from anything else in the Travis catalog, and for a while, it didn’t seem like Nike would ever actually drop it. Now the rumor mill is heating back up, and the excitement is right there again.

Travis’ AJ1s changed the way collabs hit the culture. The reverse Swoosh became a staple. The earthy tones, the subtle logos, the stitched details. His pairs turned into grails the moment they landed. The Air Jordan 1 already sits on a throne in sneaker history.

Adding Travis to it gave the silhouette a whole new chapter and introduced it to a different wave of fans. Shy Pink switches things up. It uses a softer look, which sets it apart from his usual browns and dark shades.

It still feels like a Travis shoe, just with a new kind of energy. People who have been watching this sample for years are hoping 2026 is the year it finally hits shelves.

Read More: In Hand Images Of The Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “Alaska” Surface

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Shy Pink”

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG Shy Pink uses soft pink suede across the toe and mid panels. Off white leather overlays wrap the upper and frame a bright red reverse Swoosh on the sides.

The tongue shows a padded pink finish with classic Nike Air tags. The heel features a stitched Air Jordan Wings logo on one shoe and Travis’ Cactus Jack face graphic on the other.

The midsole comes in a sail shade for a vintage style. The outsole is done in pink to match the upper. Small red markings near the eyestays add to the hand drawn theme.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Shy Pink” will be released in the summer of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $155 when they drop.

Read More: SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 Unboxing Video Surfaced

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
travis-scott-x-air-jordan-1-low-og-shy-pink-pack-sneaker-news Sneakers Travis Scott's “Shy Pink” Air Jordan 1 Low OG Pack Set To Release 1.8K
travis-scott-x-air-jordan-1-low-og-sail-shy-pink-sneaker-news Sneakers Travis Scott Wears New Air Jordan 1 Low In "Shy Pink" 192
travis-scott-air-jordan-1-low-og-shy-pink-sneaker-news Sneakers Travis Scott Spotted In Rare "Shy Pink" Air Jordan 1 Low OG 1.5K
Tavis-Scott-Fragment-Air-Jordan-1-Low-OG-Military-Blue-DM7866-104-3 Sneakers Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG Release Date Revealed 17.0K
Comments 0