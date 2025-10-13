Travis Scott's “Shy Pink” Air Jordan 1 Low OG Pack Set To Release

BY Ben Atkinson 18 Views
travis-scott-x-air-jordan-1-low-og-shy-pink-pack-sneaker-news
The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Shy Pink” Pack brings a pastel twist to the rapper’s iconic Jordan collaboration in Summer 2026.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Shy Pink” Pack is set to release in Summer 2026. This latest chapter in Travis Scott’s ongoing partnership with Jordan Brand brings a softer tone to his iconic reversed Swoosh style.

Known for his earthy palettes, this time La Flame switches gears with a pastel theme that feels bold yet refreshing. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG has long been a favorite among sneaker fans.

Originally released in 1985, it offered a low-top version of the silhouette that started it all. Over the years, collaborations and limited releases have further kept the AJ1 relevant across generations.

Travis Scott’s version added new life to the model, combining nostalgic design cues with his signature flipped Swoosh and rugged energy. Each release also under his name has sparked massive hype, and this one is no different.

Seen in recent photos, the “Shy Pink” colorway features light pink suede panels, cream overlays, and bright red accents. The pack reportedly includes multiple variations of pink shades.

Travis was spotted wearing the pair during several public appearances, building early anticipation. With its striking mix of vintage tones and signature flair, this release looks like another major hit for both Nike and Travis Scott.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Shy Pink” Pack

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Shy Pink” combines soft pink suede with cream leather overlays and red detailing. Also its reversed Swoosh stands out in bold crimson, adding a sharp contrast against the pastel upper.

Light purple hints appear on the outsole and lining, creating a smooth tonal balance. Traditional Cactus Jack branding is stitched on the heel and tongue, further staying true to Travis Scott’s design language.

The aged midsole gives it a vintage finish that complements its summer-ready vibe. Every detail blends effortlessly to create a playful yet refined take on a classic silhouette.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Shy Pink” will be released in the summer of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $155 when they drop.

