Air Jordan 5 “Sunset” Returns After Nearly Two Decades

BY Ben Atkinson 52 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-5-sunset-sneaker-news
Image via zsneakerheadz
The Air Jordan 5 “Sunset” returns in Fall 2026, bringing back its fiery 2006 design in women’s sizing with a clean, classic look.

The Air Jordan 5 “Sunset” is making a comeback in Fall 2026, marking its first return since 2006. Originally released as a women’s exclusive, the pair became a standout for its clean color palette and warm gradient details.

Nearly twenty years later, Jordan Brand is bringing back this fan-favorite with updated materials and classic energy. The Air Jordan 5 remains one of Tinker Hatfield’s most recognizable designs. Introduced in 1990, it combined innovation with flair, drawing inspiration from WWII fighter planes.

The model’s reflective tongue, translucent outsole, and midsole flames became signature elements that helped define the line’s identity. Over the years, it’s been a canvas for both OG colorways and new storytelling.

The “Sunset” sits right in between nostalgic and timeless. In the first photos, the “Sunset” features a white leather upper paired with bright red and orange accents throughout the midsole and tongue.

A translucent netting panel and visible Air unit keep the classic Jordan 5 aesthetic alive. The red Jumpman logo and warm gradient on the flames give it a radiant finish that lives up to its name. The return of this women’s exclusive adds a perfect blend of history and heat to the Jordan lineup.

Read More: First Look At The Air Jordan 4 “Flight Club”

Air Jordan 5 “Sunset” Release Date

The Air Jordan 5 “Sunset” features a premium white leather upper accented with vibrant red and orange tones. The midsole’s fiery gradient creates the sunset effect that inspired its name.

Mesh side panels and translucent lace locks add signature Jordan 5 details, while the padded collar and visible Air unit enhance comfort. The grey tongue hosts an orange Jumpman logo, complemented by a red interior lining.

A translucent outsole completes the nostalgic design. This 2026 edition stays true to the original, offering the same balance of energy, warmth, and classic Jordan heritage that made it iconic in 2006.

Athlon Sports reports that the Air Jordan 5 “Sunset” will be released in the fall of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop.

Read More: A$AP Bari Showcases Upcoming Nike Air Max Goadome Pack

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-5-black-university-blue-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 5 “Black/University Blue” Makes Its Long-Awaited Return 633
air-jordan-5-og-white-metallic-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 5 OG “White Metallic” Brings Back A Fan Favorite 906
air-jordan-4-sierra-red-sneaker-news Sneakers Women’s Air Jordan 4 “Sierra Red” Brings Bold Energy 173
air-jordan-5-tokyo-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” Returns With First In-Hand Look 747
Comments 0