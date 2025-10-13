Air Jordan 5 “Sunset” Returns After Nearly Two Decades

The Air Jordan 5 “Sunset” is making a comeback in Fall 2026, marking its first return since 2006. Originally released as a women’s exclusive, the pair became a standout for its clean color palette and warm gradient details.

Nearly twenty years later, Jordan Brand is bringing back this fan-favorite with updated materials and classic energy. The Air Jordan 5 remains one of Tinker Hatfield’s most recognizable designs. Introduced in 1990, it combined innovation with flair, drawing inspiration from WWII fighter planes.

The model’s reflective tongue, translucent outsole, and midsole flames became signature elements that helped define the line’s identity. Over the years, it’s been a canvas for both OG colorways and new storytelling.

The “Sunset” sits right in between nostalgic and timeless. In the first photos, the “Sunset” features a white leather upper paired with bright red and orange accents throughout the midsole and tongue.

A translucent netting panel and visible Air unit keep the classic Jordan 5 aesthetic alive. The red Jumpman logo and warm gradient on the flames give it a radiant finish that lives up to its name. The return of this women’s exclusive adds a perfect blend of history and heat to the Jordan lineup.

