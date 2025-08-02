Travis Scott Spotted In Rare "Shy Pink" Air Jordan 1 Low OG

Image via uppersnkrs
Travis Scott reignites buzz around the unreleased Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Shy Pink" after being spotted wearing the rumored colorway.

Travis Scott has stirred up the sneaker world once again, this time by stepping out in the rumored Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Shy Pink". Initially expected to release in early 2025, this colorway was reportedly scrapped before ever hitting retail.

Scott’s recent appearance in the pair has reignited speculation that it might still see the light of day. The Shy Pink is a notable departure from the earthy, muted palette.

The shoe features a clean sail base with overlays dressed in a muted pink hue, delivering a soft yet eye-catching look. His trademark reverse Swoosh appears in a bold, darker shade, providing sharp contrast.

Cactus Jack branding remains intact, signaling this is every bit a Travis Scott joint despite the shift in color direction. The Air Jordan 1 has a long history of defining moments and influential collaborations. With Scott’s pairs ranking among the most sought-after in recent years.

Photos show him wearing the "Shy Pink" with casual streetwear, effortlessly drawing attention to the rare sneakers. While there’s still no official confirmation of a release, history shows that when Travis debuts an unreleased pair, it’s often a sign of things to come.

Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Shy Pink”

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG Shy Pink features a Sail leather base with soft pink suede overlays. The signature reverse Swoosh comes in a bold red hue, complemented by matching Nike Air branding on the tongue tag.

Pink laces tie the palette together, while a cream midsole adds a vintage touch. The outsole is finished in light pink, balancing the design from top to bottom.

Inside, Cactus Jack branding is found on the insole, along with subtle stitched details on the heel. The combination of premium materials and unexpected colors makes this one of Scott’s most unique AJ1 designs.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Shy Pink” is currently a friends and family release, but stay tuned. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price announced closer to if they are released.

