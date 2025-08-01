Travis Scott Hilariously Channels Future By Telling Fans He’s AI

While being rich and famous comes with its fair share of perks, it comes with some downsides too, including a lack of privacy. Recently, for example, Travis Scott was spotted by some fans while minding his own business in St. Tropez. When they asked the artist whether or not it was really him, he denied it, insisting he was actually A.I.

Obviously, the fans weren't buying it, but social media users think it was a clever response regardless. Future made a similar remark earlier this year to get out of taking photos with some of his supporters. “This is an AI,” he declared at the time. “This is an AI voice.” Clearly, Travis was taking notes.

"Travis top 5 funniest rappers," one X user writes in Kurcco's replies. "Best response ever [laughing emoji]," someone else says.

Travis Scott Lawsuit

While this was certainly a lighthearted moment, Travis is dealing with some more serious matters these days. This includes a lawsuit over his track "TELEKINESIS." Gospel singer Victory Boyd alleges that she wrote and recorded a demo song for Kanye West's Jesus Is King, but that he ultimately passed on it. Boyd then planned to use it on her next album, but was allegedly stopped in her tracks when it was adapted for Travis' song with SZA and Future.

McPherson LLP, who is representing all three artists, responded to the lawsuit by alleging that their clients got permission from Ye to use the song. They also alleged that he wrote the chords, beat, and melody.

"To the extent that plaintiffs’ [complaint] survives this motion (which it should not), the facts will demonstrate that defendants’ use, if any, of the LTWIS work was duly authorized by Mr. West, as a joint author of the LTWIS work, having the right and authority to authorize such use," their a motion to dismiss read.

Boyd insists that this is not the case, and alleges that she is the sole author of the song.