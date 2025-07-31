Travis Scott has had more reasons to celebrate as of late. He and JACKBOYS crew went number one on the Billboard Hot 200 chart a couple of weeks ago with JACKBOYS 2. It debuted with 232,000 copies, with well over half coming from physical purchases.
The project wasn't a hit for everyone, including die-hard fans of the Houston native. But you cannot deny the continued success as he solidifies his superstar status even further. As a result, we decided to rewind the clock to two years ago (almost to the day) to La Flame's fourth solo studio album, UTOPIA.
It dropped on July 28, 2023, so we are few days late to the milestone. But we figured we'd revisit as it still remains relevant. It's still on the Hot 200 chart too as it currently holds the 140th spot.
Looking back at this tracklist, there are of course tons of massive songs on here as is with practically every project of his. "MY EYES," "MELTDOWN" with Drake, which has come back up in recent conversations thanks to the Clipse, "TELEKINESIS," among others.
But one song we feel that deserves more shine is track six, "SIRENS." Produced by a stacked cast of BNYX, Jahaan Sweet, John Mayer, Scott himself, WondaGurl, and more, it's as chaotic as it is grand. That's honestly how we would define UTOPIA as a whole and this track is a big reason why.
Trav's urgency to "refurbish" the rap game is backed by equally frantic drums and trippy background vocals in the first half. But then things slow down and build to a MIKE DEAN-esque, guitar-backed instrumental break with the manic sound effects making a return to bring you back to the madness.
Travis Scott "SIRENS"
Quotable Lyrics:
I was too damn determined
Rap game, it needed refurbish
I was on top with no service
Watch as they all playin' verses
They in the bushes, they lurkin'
Might gotta call the insurgents
