A third Union x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 High OG is on the way, slated for Spring 2026. This upcoming pair continues the high-profile partnership between Jordan Brand, Union LA, and Fragment Design.

The new colorway blends the signature Fragment black toe layout with Varsity Red and Sport Royal overlays, giving the classic silhouette a familiar yet refreshed look. The first two Union x Fragment Air Jordan 1s made noise for their stitched-together feel and premium finishes.

This third iteration keeps that theme alive, using layered color blocking, visible seams, and aged midsoles to deliver a retro-forward twist. Subtle branding from both Union and Fragment keeps the collaboration rooted in authenticity.

Since debuting in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 has become one of the most celebrated sneakers of all time. Michael Jordan’s first signature model still leads the charge decades later, thanks to its versatile design and deep cultural imprint.

Collaborations like this one help keep the silhouette fresh while honoring its legacy. The images below show all three pairs side by side, including the latest mock-up. From the classic stitching to the bold heel swaps, each version brings something different. The third colorway might just be the boldest yet.

This upcoming Union x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 High OG features a white leather base with black overlays and a red collar. A royal blue heel brings in Fragment’s signature color, while yellow stitching and exposed foam add vintage appeal. Union’s UNLA tag appears beneath the Wings logo.

Fragment’s bolt stamp sits on the lateral heel, nodding to the brand’s history. A sail midsole and blue rubber outsole complete the look. With a mash-up of iconic elements, this third colorway rounds out the collaboration in a bold way.