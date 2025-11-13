Travis Scott x Fragment Air Jordan 1 Low Release Date And Time Confirmed

Image via Nike
The Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG is set to drop this Saturday, creating major buzz across sneaker world.

The Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG finally has a real release time attached to it, and the buzz has picked up!. The drop is officially scheduled for Saturday at 3 PM Eastern. This puts an end to days of guessing after the password page went up on Travis’s site.

Fans have been waiting for this moment since hints first resurfaced earlier in the week. The password wall was the first clue that something was close.

It’s the same move Travis uses before every major launch, so people were already watching his site like hawks. The original pair from 2021 set the tone for what a modern collab could be, and this release feels like a natural follow-up.

It brings the same colors and energy that made the first one so big. News has been circulating all over social media, showing the blue and white upper along with the double branding on the heel.

People started sharing merch screenshots too, which was another sign that the rollout was getting serious. Now that the release time is confirmed, everything feels locked in. Saturday is shaping up to be chaotic and this drop looks ready to take over the weekend.

Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG

The Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG comes dressed in a mix of smooth white leather and rich royal blue panels. It's paired with the signature backward Swoosh that defines Travis’s collaborations. Also black details show up on the lining, laces, and heel to balance the brighter colors. The aged midsole adds a softer, worn-in touch.

Frurther, both the Cactus Jack mark and Fragment’s lightning logo sit together, giving the pair a clear identity from every angle. A blue outsole also adds to the design.

The mix of sharp colors, quality materials, and recognizable branding gives this pair a look that continues to stand apart.

The Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG will be released on Saturday, November 15th at 3PM EST. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $155 when they are released.

