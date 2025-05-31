Trophy Room x Air Jordan 6 Will Be A Limited Release

The Trophy Room x Air Jordan 6 is shaping up to be one of the year’s most exciting drops, even though official images are still under wraps. This release will feature two colorways: “White/Crimson-Black-Court Purple” and “White/Infrared 23-Black-Game Royal.”

One will release to the public, while the other stays locked as a Friends & Family exclusive. Details are tight for now, but the anticipation is already high. Trophy Room, run by Michael Jordan’s son Marcus, has built a reputation for crafting storytelling-heavy collaborations that tap directly into Jordan Brand history.

Their past work with the Air Jordan 1 and 7 drew attention for blending deep narratives with premium touches. The Air Jordan 6 holds a special place in the Jordan line, as it was the shoe MJ wore while winning his first NBA championship.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the AJ6 introduced a clean, aerodynamic silhouette with performance-first tech like the visible Air unit and neoprene tongue. While no leaked photos have surfaced yet, the expected color palettes suggest bold contrasts and championship vibes.

Stay tuned, because once images drop, it’s safe to say this collab will dominate the conversation.

Trophy Room x Air Jordan 6

Image via Sneaker Files

The Trophy Room x Air Jordan 6 will land in two striking color schemes. The public release pairs white with hits of crimson, black, and court purple for a vibrant twist on classic Jordan palettes.

Meanwhile, the Friends & Family exclusive is rumored to feature a white base, accented by Infrared 23, black, and Game Royal. Expect premium materials throughout, along with Trophy Room’s signature details like special hangtags or embroidered logos.

Though official images are still under wraps, the hype is undeniable. This release will merge classic Air Jordan 6 DNA with Trophy Room’s storytelling touch.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 6 will be released in the fall of 2025. The sneakers will have a retail price that will be announced closer to when they drop.