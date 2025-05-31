Air Jordan 1 High OG "Shattered Backboard" Is Back And Better

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Shattered Backboard" is making waves again, this time with a fresh twist, a special edition shoebox designed with shattered glass graphics. This nod to Michael Jordan’s infamous 1985 dunk in Italy, where he literally shattered the backboard, has become one of the most iconic moments in sneaker history.

The Air Jordan 1, originally released in 1985, was MJ’s first signature shoe and forever changed the sneaker landscape. Over the years, the "Shattered Backboard" colorway has built a cult following for its bold orange, black, and white palette, inspired by the jersey Jordan wore during that exhibition game.

It’s not just the colorway getting attention this time around. Due to rising tariffs, the final price could jump to around $185 USD, making this release both a collector’s item and a pricier pickup than usual.

New in-hand images show off the updated packaging and premium construction fans expect from a retro AJ1. The shattered glass shoebox feels like a natural extension of the story, adding even more appeal. For longtime Jordan fans and collectors, this release will hit on nostalgia and rarity all at once.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Shattered Backboard" features premium tumbled leather in orange, black, and white. A black Swoosh cuts across the side panels, with a classic Wings logo stamped on the collar.

The nylon tongue sports a vintage-style Nike Air tag, adding to the throwback vibe. Beneath, a crisp white midsole pairs with an orange rubber outsole for that signature pop.

What really sets this release apart is the special edition box, covered in shattered glass graphics. It's a subtle but powerful nod to the moment that inspired one of Jordan Brand’s most legendary colorways.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Shattered Backboard” will be released on August 23rd, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released.