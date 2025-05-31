New Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 Photos Spark A Frenzy

New in-hand images of the Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 have surfaced, showcasing a major detail fans have been waiting for, the Nike Air heel branding. Originally released in 2005, the Undefeated 4s were the first ever Jordan collaboration. It instantly became a legend in the sneaker world.

The Air Jordan 4, designed by Tinker Hatfield, was built for performance and introduced key innovations like visible Air cushioning and the signature mesh panels for breathability. Michael Jordan made history wearing the AJ4, including The Shot over Craig Ehlo during the 1989 playoffs.

Since then, the silhouette has remained a staple in sneaker culture. Now, Undefeated and Jordan Brand revisit that legacy with this new version, nodding back to the military-inspired design with fresh updates.

The olive upper, orange accents, and ballistic mesh stay true to the original vibe but now feature the classic Nike Air logo on the back, a detail that hits differently for purists.

These new images highlight the craftsmanship and attention to detail, bringing even more anticipation for what could be one of the biggest releases of the year.

The Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 returns with an olive green nubuck upper and rugged ballistic mesh. Further, bright orange hits on the tongue and liner add contrast, staying true to the military theme.

Also, the sneaker features black and white midsoles, coupled with a classic gum outsole for a clean finish. Most importantly, the heel branding swaps out the Jumpman for the Nike Air logo, paying homage to the original look of vintage Jordans.

Flat black laces and Undefeated branding on the tongue complete the understated but powerful design. This pair perfectly balances legacy and modern detail.