A Ma Maniere Dresses The Air Jordan 6 In "Smokey Mauve"

BY Ben Atkinson 169 Views
a-ma-maniere-x-air-jordan-6-smokey-mauve-sneaker-news
Image via Sneaker Market RO
The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 6 “Smokey Mauve” brings muted luxury to a championship-era silhouette this December.

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 6 “Smokey Mauve” is set to turn heads when it lands this December. The collaboration continues the refined storytelling and elevated design language that James Whitner’s brand brings to every Jordan silhouette it touches.

First released in 1991, the Air Jordan 6 marked a turning point in Michael Jordan’s career. He secured his first championship in this model, making it a pillar of the Jordan legacy. With its sculpted overlays, visible Air unit, and heel tab, the design remains one of Tinker Hatfield’s most celebrated creations.

A Ma Maniere reimagines it with lifestyle intent, stripping away flashy color for a soft, monochrome tone built around texture and shape. This “Smokey Mauve” edition delivers a plush, muted pink suede upper with black and dusty rose accents.

The sole features icy translucent detailing for a clean finish. Branded lace locks and stitched Nike Air logos nod to its retro DNA. The understated look matches A Ma Maniere’s signature palette and design ethos. Based on early mockups and insider leaks, this pair will drop alongside the “Sail” colorway, offering two distinct but equally premium options.

See the mockup below for a preview of what’s expected when the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 6 “Smokey Mauve” drops this holiday season.

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 6 “Smokey Mauve” Release Date
a-ma-maniere-x-air-jordan-6-smokey-mauve-sneaker-news
Image via Sneaker Market RO

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 6 “Smokey Mauve” features premium suede throughout the upper in a soft pink hue. Further, the midsole mixes black and muted rose, complemented by icy outsole accents.

Also, a black tongue and matching laces add contrast. Branding on the heel comes in black stitching, while the iconic lace lock includes a mini Swoosh. Finally, A Ma Maniere’s clean aesthetic shows through in every detail.

The color blocking stays minimal, letting material and tone speak loudest. The result is elegant, wearable, and built for fans of understated luxury.

Sneaker Files reports that the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 6 “Smokey Mauve” is going to be released on December 5th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop.

