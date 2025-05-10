First Look At The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 6 "Sail"

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 6 “Sail” brings a luxurious twist to a beloved silhouette just in time for the holiday season. This collaboration extends the ongoing partnership between Jordan Brand and James Whitner’s A Ma Maniere, a brand known for its refined, story-driven takes on classic models.

The Air Jordan 6, first released in 1991, holds a special place in Jordan history. It was the sneaker Michael Jordan wore when he won his first NBA championship. Over the years, it’s become a fan-favorite for its sculpted shape, visible Air unit, and unique lace lock.

Now, A Ma Maniere lends it a fresh narrative, with premium materials and understated tones leading the way. This upcoming release embraces a soft sail upper with elevated touches. While the full reveal hasn’t been made official by Jordan Brand, mockups show muted black overlays, faded rose accents, and hits of aqua blue on the outsole and heel.

The look keeps with A Ma Maniere’s elegant aesthetic while offering something new. Based on the visual teasers, this pair might end up as one of the most talked-about drops of the season. See the image above for a closer look at what could be coming when the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 6 “Sail” drops in December.

Image via Sneaker Market RO

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 6 “Sail” features a soft suede upper in creamy tones. Black accents hit the tongue, lace lock, and midsole. Also, muted rose shades appear on the heel spoiler and midsole trim.

Further, the outsole includes icy translucent rubber with touches of aqua blue. “Nike Air” branding lands on the heel, embroidered in bold blue thread. Perforated side panels and sculpted overlays keep the original AJ6 structure intact.

The aesthetic balances luxury and nostalgia, with color blocking that stands apart from past AJ6 releases.