Travis Scott Brings Back The Nike Zoom Field Jaxx In “Leche Blue”

BY Ben Atkinson 136 Views
travis-scott-x-nike-zoom-field-jaxx-leche-blue-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx “Leche Blue” brings trail-runner energy and signature details ahead of the highly anticipated release.

The Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx “Leche Blue” is officially set to release next week, and Nike has finally dropped the full image set. This is the latest chapter in Travis’ ever-expanding Nike partnership, one that’s seen him reinterpret everything from Jordan Retros to trail runners.

This time, he’s putting a vintage-meets-futuristic spin on a silhouette that’s starting to build buzz. The Zoom Field Jaxx originally debuted in the late 90s as a rugged performance model. It was designed for utility but has quietly gained traction in lifestyle circles.

Travis has taken that DNA and flipped it. The colorway leans into his earthy aesthetic, while the construction taps into workwear and skate trends. It’s a shoe made for movement but rooted in style.

In these official photos, you can see Scott’s signature touches throughout. His Cactus Jack face logo is stitched on the heels, while the layered panels and oversized strap bring a bold mix of texture and function. With soft blue suede, cream overlays, and chocolate brown accents, the “Leche Blue” is both wearable and distinct.

This pair is expected to move fast. Between the nostalgia, hype, and Travis’ name attached, it’s a perfect storm.

Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx “Leche Blue”
travis-scott-x-nike-zoom-field-jaxx-leche-blue-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx “Leche Blue” blends suede, mesh, and canvas in soft cream, brown, and baby blue tones. A chunky outsole and durable midsole add bulk, while an adjustable forefoot strap adds utility.

Scott’s hand-drawn Cactus Jack logo appears on the heel, stitched into a fuzzy off-white suede panel. Quilted collars and layered construction create a technical look. The brown Swoosh blends in subtly on both sides, while Nike Air branding runs down the heel pull tabs.

This colorway balances calm tones with gritty design details, all in Travis’ distinctive visual language.

Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx “Leche Blue” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx “Leche Blue” will be released on May 16th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they are released. 

travis-scott-x-nike-zoom-field-jaxx-leche-blue-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
travis-scott-x-nike-zoom-field-jaxx-leche-blue-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

