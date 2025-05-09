Central Cee x Nike Air Force 1 Low Confirmed For 2026

BY Ben Atkinson 463 Views
central-cee-x-nike-air-force-1-low-sneaker-news
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: Central Cee performs at The O2 Arena on April 24, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
The Central Cee x Nike Air Force 1 Low collab is coming in 2026, here’s what we know so far about the global, UK exclusive, and F&F pairs.

The Central Cee x Nike Air Force 1 Low is coming in hot next spring, and sneakerheads are already buzzing. The collaboration will include three distinct pairs, each bringing its own story to the table.

First is a global release in Black, White, and Smoke Grey, clean and universal. Next is a UK exclusive in Dark Beetroot and Metallic Gold, a nod to Central Cee’s roots. Rounding out the pack is a Friends and Family pair dressed in Black, Optic Yellow, and Racer Blue.

We don't have photos yet, but the hype speaks for itself. Central Cee has been rising fast. The West London rapper has turned his raw sound and clever lyricism into global momentum. Linking with Nike marks another major step.

His influence stretches well beyond music, with style, identity, and culture all tied to his brand. The Air Force 1 Low is a fitting canvas. First released in 1982, it’s an iconic silhouette. Overall, it’s evolved from court shoe to cultural staple, embraced by artists and creatives across generations.

While no official images have surfaced, anticipation is already sky high. With Central Cee’s style at the center, all three pairs will deliver serious energy.

Central Cee x Nike Air Force 1 Low Release Date

The Central Cee x Nike Air Force 1 Low project includes three unique colorways. A global pair in Black, White, and Smoke Grey leads the pack. Also, a UK exclusive drops in Dark Beetroot and Metallic Gold, likely a regional nod.

Finally, a Friends and Family version mixes Black with Optic Yellow and Racer Blue for a bold, unreleased look. No photos are out yet, but each pair will feature signature co-branding and premium materials.

This collab blends streetwear heritage with Central Cee’s creative identity, turning the Air Force 1 into a canvas for storytelling.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Central Cee x Nike Air Force 1 Low will be released in the spring of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they are released.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
