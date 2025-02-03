Central Cee Clowned After Claiming He Started Nike Tech Trend In U.S.

Central Cee has been doing the press rounds to promote his new album, Can't Rush Greatness. The rapper is making his most focused bid for American crossover yet. Unfortunately, it has not gone over smoothly. A video of Central Cee resurfaced in which he claimed credit for starting the Nike Tech trend stateside. This led to a flurry of comments from American sneaker heads who refused Cee's claims. The fans also clowned the rapper for taking influence from American style trends.

Central Cee is not being taken out of context, either. The rapper made it very clear that he felt he made an impact on the popularity of Nike Techs. "I'm humble innit, but at the same time I like to think that man put a lot of man on to the Nike Tech thing," he stated. "You see the influence like even in America people be rocking the Techs like they’re us." Fans did not hesitate. Many jumped on the rapper for taking credit for a trend they feel popped off well before him. Others pointed out Central Cee does not have a massive presence within American hip hop. Not yet, at least.

Central Cee Was Accused Of Copying U.S. Styles

"Most Americans don’t even listen to this guy," one Twitter user asserted. "What influence would he have here?" The same user pointed out that Nike Techs really gained traction in New York in 2013. Central Cee didn't start rapping professionally until 2014. He didn't land his first hit until 2020. It would be one thing if Cee had influence for over a decade, but the rapper didn't start making noise until the 2020s. It's telling his latest album, Can't Rush Greatness, is his major label debut. Central Cee's comments also led fans to question his point of reference for style. They accused the rapper of stealing from American culture, and then trying to take credit for it.

"His entire lifestyle is based on Black American culture," another Twitter user wrote. "But he think we got dressing tips from HIM?! Lmao!." Central Cee is still building up his resume. He has scored numerous hits on the Billboard Hot 100. Can't Rush Greatness debuted at number nine on the Billboard 200. This makes him the first UK rapper in the chart's history to crack the top ten. Cee is well on his way to being a major artist and an influence. But fans have a pretty strong case when it comes to questioning his Nike Tech claims.