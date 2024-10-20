Central Cee Teams Up with Nike for a Fresh Air Max 95 Drop

Central Cee is dropping a fire sneaker.

The Nike Air Max 95 is gearing up for an exciting collaboration with British rapper Central Cee, set to drop in Holiday 2024. This partnership promises to blend Central Cee's distinctive urban style with Nike's iconic sportswear heritage, creating a sneaker that fans will be eager to own. Additionally, the Air Max 95, known for its bold silhouette and comfort, will receive a fresh update in this collaboration. This iteration features a captivating color scheme, including black, red bronze, and different shades of grey.

The sleek design incorporates Anthracite nubuck panels on the sides, giving it a premium feel. Metallic Red Bronze accents will highlight the backtab, eyelets, tongue, and visible Air cushioning units, adding a touch of flair. To further enhance its unique character, the sneaker will come with a metal hang tag showcasing a graffiti-inspired Syna design, reflecting Central Cee's artistic vibe. This collaboration is not just about style; it represents a fusion of music and fashion that resonates with the culture. Overall, the Central Cee x Nike Air Max 95 is poised to be a standout release, appealing to sneaker enthusiasts and fans of the artist alike.

Central Cee x Nike Air Max 95

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and matching midsole. Of course this is an Air Max model and the midsole features Nike air bubbles throughout. Also, the uppers are comprised of an anthracite material, with bronze details. To finish the look, a metal hang tag with a Syna pattern inspired by graffiti is attached to the shoe.