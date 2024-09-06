Central Cee Taps Fellow Londoner RAYE For "Moi"

Central Cee has been pretty prolific over the last couple of months, dropping off singles galore. It certainly has to be an exciting time for Cench fans for this reason, but also because of the roll out he's in the middle of. Pretty soon, the London, England rapper and songwriter will be dropping CAN'T RUSH GREATNESS, and it's being billed as his debut album. A release date is still in the works, but with just about two and a half months to go before the end of 2024, we are expecting that news to come sooner than later.
We also foresee that because Central Cee is back with the alleged third single, "Moi". The track sees him collide with fellow Londoner RAYE, an R&B/pop songwriter, singer, and producer. She's worked with the likes of 070 Shake, Lucky Daye, Coi Leray, David Guetta, and more. You might have heard RAYE and Shake's ultra-popular hit "Escapism." on TikTok or just via a playlist on DSPs. It's an interesting marriage for sure, as Cench obviously lives in the belly of the drill scene, whereas as RAYE is known for power ballads and dance cuts. Check it out for yourself with the link below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.
"Moi" - Central Cee & RAYE
Quotable Lyrics:
The way that I'm in and out of these countries, f*** and duck, I don't get to hang
Put on my cape and set her free, I'm the reason that she left her man
Good things come to those who wait, I don't believe that, bro, you gotta grind
Two iPhones, gotta switch devices, bro's showin' me which sticks to buy
I'm here tonight but gone tomorrow, if you wanna f***, then quick, decide
The United Kingdom tax too high, so I might leave and dip Dubai