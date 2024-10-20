This Nike SB Ishod 2 Follows In The Nike Air Max 95's Footsteps

A familiar colorway for sneakerheads.

The Nike SB Ishod 2 is set to make waves with its upcoming “Silver Bullet” colorway, inspired by the iconic Nike Air Max 97. This skate shoe combines performance and style, reflecting Ishod Wair’s dynamic skating prowess. The “Silver Bullet” features a sleek silver upper, crafted from premium materials that echo the original Air Max design. The shiny metallic finish gives the shoe a modern edge while paying homage to its predecessor. Highlighting the design is the signature red Nike Swoosh, which stands out against the silver background. The shoe also includes mesh panels for breathability, ensuring comfort during long skate sessions.

The midsole offers excellent cushioning, providing the necessary support for both tricks and everyday wear. This combination of style and functionality makes the Ishod 2 a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and skaters alike. The black rubber outsole adds durability and grip, crucial for skateboarding performance. With its unique colorway and thoughtful design, the Nike SB Ishod 2 “Silver Bullet” is poised to capture the attention of sneakerheads and skaters when it drops. Get ready for a fresh take on a classic look that seamlessly blends heritage with modern skate culture.

"Silver Bullet" Nike SB Ishod 2

The sneakers feature a black and red rubber sole with a white midsole. Further, the uppers fo the sneakers are constructed from metallic silver leather with more leather overlays. Also, a small red Nike Swoosh is on the sides. More branding is located on the tongues and black details are on the heels.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike SB Ishod 2 “Silver Bullet” is going to drop this holiday season. Also, the retail price is expected to be $110 when they release. Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

