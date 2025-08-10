A Ma Maniere Brings Luxury To Air Jordan 6 “Smokey Mauve”

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 6 "Smokey Mauve" blends muted luxury with one of the most iconic basketball silhouettes in history. This upcoming release arrives in December, continuing the Atlanta-based boutique’s streak of refined Jordan collaborations.

The Air Jordan 6 debuted in 1991, designed by Tinker Hatfield for Michael Jordan’s first championship run. The AJ6 became a staple for both on-court performance and street style.

It marked a pivotal moment in Jordan Brand history, cementing MJ’s legacy and showing that sneakers could balance performance with style. Over the years, the Air Jordan 6 has been a canvas for bold designs and collaborations.

A Ma Maniere has made its mark with elevated materials, thoughtful color palettes, and storytelling. The "Smokey Mauve" looks set to follow that tradition, pairing premium craftsmanship with understated tones that still carry presence. In-hand photos show a soft mauve suede upper paired with deep accents and a translucent outsole.

The look is subtle yet striking, with the kind of attention to detail A Ma Maniere is known for. It’s a combination of heritage and high fashion.

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 6 “Smokey Mauve”

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 6 "Smokey Mauve" features a premium suede upper in a muted mauve shade. Perforated panels sit across the sides for breathability, while tonal stitching keeps the look clean.

Further, deep plum accents appear on the tongue, heel tab, and midsole. Also, the shoe’s signature lace lock is finished in matching tones for a cohesive feel. A white midsole with visible Air cushioning adds contrast, while the translucent outsole provides a sleek finish.

Co-branding details are subtle, letting the material and color choices speak for themselves. It’s a refined take on the AJ6 that balances minimalism with luxury.