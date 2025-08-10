Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 “Black/Racer Blue” Will Be Limited

The Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 "Black/Racer Blue" blends heritage design with a sharp modern edge. This upcoming drop has the classic Jordan 5 DNA, but with Awake NY’s unmistakable stamp.

Set to release in extremely limited numbers, it’s already generating major buzz. An online raffle kicks off on August 17th exclusively through Awake NY. Only 13,000 pairs will be up for grabs.

That being said, a wider SNKRS launch will follow on August 30th. This staggered release approach mirrors the strategy used for some of the most coveted collaborations in recent years.

The Air Jordan 5 debuted in 1990, designed by Tinker Hatfield and worn by Michael Jordan during one of his most dominant seasons. Known for its reflective tongue, lace lock system, and fighter jet–inspired midsole, the AJ5 became a bold statement piece on and off the court.

Over the years, it’s been reimagined countless times, but the core identity remains intact. From the stitched Awake NY branding to the icy outsole, the "Black/Racer Blue" edition looks built to stand out.

The photos show premium leather, contrast stitching, and electric blue accents against a black base. It’s the kind of pairing that honors MJ’s legacy while pushing the silhouette into new territory.

The Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 "Black/Racer Blue" features a black tumbled leather upper with bright contrast stitching. Also, white mesh panels sit on the sides, framed by black eye stays and crisp black laces.

The reflective silver tongue is detailed with blue Jumpman embroidery and custom Awake NY lettering. Further, blue hits appear on the lace toggle, midsole teeth, and Nike Air branding on the heel.

The lateral heel showcases a white “A” logo opposite “NY” embroidery. Finally, an icy translucent outsole finishes the look, giving the sneaker a clean yet bold presence that balances street style with heritage design.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 “Black/Racer Blue” will be released on August 30th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they are released.