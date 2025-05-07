Awake NY Brings "Racer Blue" Energy To The Jordan 5

The Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 “Black/Racer Blue” is making waves ahead of its upcoming Summer 2025 release. The collab brings together Jordan Brand’s legacy and Awake NY’s street-savvy edge.

This Air Jordan 5 stands out with its bold contrast stitching, clear lace locks, and icy blue accents. Awake NY’s signature “A” logo appears on the sides, adding a distinct identity. Racer blue hits the midsole spikes and branding, while classic “23” embroidery nods to MJ’s iconic jersey number.

Originally introduced in 1990, the Air Jordan 5 was inspired by World War II fighter jets. The sneaker debuted with a reflective tongue, translucent sole, and visible Air cushioning, features that still define the model.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the silhouette became one of the most visually aggressive in the Jordan lineage. Awake NY, founded by Angelo Baque, continues to earn respect for its sharp collaborations and cultural impact.

New on-foot images show the pair styled on the streets of New York City, capturing the everyday energy and heritage that define both brands. The detailed look highlights the textures, reflective tongue, and crisp contrast stitching. This drop keeps the Air Jordan 5 relevant while pushing it into new creative spaces.

This Air Jordan 5 features a black leather upper with bright white contrast stitching throughout. Racer blue details hit the lace lock, tongue lining, midsole teeth, and heel branding. Also, the side panels showcase Awake NY’s bold “A” logo in white chenille, replacing the traditional netting.

The number 23 is on the heel in matching blue. Also a reflective silver tongue adds pop under the light, while a translucent outsole rounds out the build. Further, the tongue tag reads “Awake NY” with a Jumpman logo. It’s a modern, streetwise update to a Jordan classic.