Release Details For The Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo”

The Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” makes its anticipated comeback, bringing back one of the most sought-after colorways in the silhouette’s history. This release will first hit SNKRS Japan, while atmos will run a raffle from August 13 at 9:00 AM through August 21 at 8:59 AM. A U.S. launch is still locked in for September.

First seen in 2011, the "Tokyo" colorway stood out with its bold varsity maize upper and unique embroidered emblem on the heel. Back then, it was a Japan-exclusive drop, instantly making it a grail for collectors worldwide.

Over a decade later, its return bridges nostalgia with a fresh chance for new fans to own a piece of Jordan Brand history. The Air Jordan 5 itself debuted in 1990, designed by Tinker Hatfield. Inspired by WWII fighter planes, its aggressive midsole flames, mesh side panels, and reflective tongue helped define an era of basketball sneakers.

Michael Jordan wore the 5 during a standout season, solidifying it as both a performance shoe and a cultural icon. These photos show the "Tokyo" in stunning detail, highlighting its vibrant leather, crisp accents, and icy sole.

The comeback doesn’t just reintroduce a colorway, it revives a piece of sneaker culture that once seemed out of reach.

Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo”

The Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” features a varsity maize leather upper contrasted by black and silver accents. Mesh panels and a reflective silver tongue add signature AJ5 elements.

The heel displays an embroidered Tokyo emblem in black, setting it apart from standard releases. Black laces, eyelet detailing, and a black midsole with yellow flame graphics enhance its bold design.

An icy translucent outsole completes the look, showcasing the Jumpman logo underneath. The craftsmanship stays true to the 2011 original. Giving both longtime fans and new collectors a faithful recreation of one of the most elusive Air Jordan 5 colorways.