A Ma Maniere Brings Rich Touch To Air Jordan 4 “Dark Mocha”

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “Dark Mocha” is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated collaborations of the year. Blending elevated design with one of the most iconic Jordan silhouettes, this release continues the creative partnership between Jordan Brand and the Atlanta-based boutique.

Since first linking with Nike in 2021, A Ma Maniere has become known for its thoughtful storytelling, premium materials, and a refined aesthetic that challenges traditional sneaker design. Their past collaborations on the Air Jordan 1, 2, 3, 5, and 12 have all delivered strong narratives.

The Air Jordan 4 “Dark Mocha” looks to carry that same spirit. This pair also adds a new tone to the Jordan 4 lineage, one that leans less sporty and more luxurious. The Air Jordan 4 has been a staple in the Jordan line since 1989, recognized for its mesh netting, heel tab, and Flight branding.

Though Michael Jordan never wore this particular colorway, the silhouette still resonates as a cultural icon. In the preview image, the pair features rich brown tones throughout, with hits of burgundy on the midsole and eyelets. If past drops are any indication, this pair will move quickly.

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “Dark Mocha” dresses the classic silhouette in a rich mix of deep brown tones. Premium suede and leather construction set the tone, while burgundy accents on the eyelets, tongue, and midsole provide contrast.

A tonal mesh cage, matte black outsole, and signature “A” logo heel tab round out the premium details. The muted colorway continues A Ma Maniere’s minimalist design ethos. Subtle branding keeps the focus on material quality and silhouette. This pair blends luxury with legacy and offers a new chapter in the story of the Jordan 4.