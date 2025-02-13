Serena Williams Rocks Unreleased A Ma Maniere x Converse During Super Bowl Halftime

Serena Williams hugs Collin Morikawa of Los Angeles Golf Club. Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, co-own the the team, after a TGL match at SoFi Center on February 4, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. via Imagn images
The tennis legend joined Kendrick Lamar’s performance.

Serena Williams is more than a tennis legend—she’s a cultural icon. Over the years, she has influenced sports, fashion, and sneaker culture. Now, she’s teaming up with A Ma Maniere to bring a bold twist to the classic Converse Chuck 70. This collaboration blends timeless design with a fresh perspective, proving once again that Williams' influence reaches far beyond the court. However, this release comes with some extra buzz. Her involvement could also be seen as a calculated shot at Drake, courtesy of Kendrick Lamar. During Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, he subtly took aim at Drake, reigniting their long-standing tension. One of the most unexpected moves? Bringing Serena Williams into the mix.

Their history is well-documented as Drake has referenced her in songs, and there have been rumors of a past romance gone wrong. Now, with Serena aligning with A Ma Maniere, a brand that has strong ties to Lamar’s camp, it feels like another chess move in this high-profile rivalry. Whether intentional or not, her presence adds another layer to the Kendrick vs. Drake saga. The Serena Williams x A Ma Maniere Converse Chuck 70 features an elegant black canvas upper with premium details. Embroidered branding adds a touch of luxury, while subtle design elements reflect her journey as an athlete and entrepreneur.

Serena Williams x A Ma Maniere

The sneaker also includes co-branded insoles and a sleek, minimalist aesthetic that makes it easy to wear. It’s a shoe designed for those who value both style and substance. This release isn’t just about sneakers—it’s about storytelling. Williams has consistently used her platform to empower women and break barriers. A Ma Maniere, known for its thoughtful collaborations, brings that same energy.

The brand focuses on elevated streetwear and meaningful narratives, making this partnership a natural fit. Together, they’ve created a sneaker that represents excellence, resilience, and quiet dominance—all traits that resonate in both fashion and hip-hop. Expect the Serena Williams x A Ma Maniere Converse Chuck 70 to make waves. With Williams’ legacy, A Ma Maniere's influence, and the unexpected connection to the Kendrick vs. Drake feud, this pair is set to be a must-have. Stay tuned for release details, as these will likely sell fast.

