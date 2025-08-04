Nigel Sylvester's Air Jordan 1 Low “Better With Time” Gets Red Lace Look

Image via thatsodsoho
New images of the Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Better With Time” reveal alternate red laces ahead of its highly anticipated release.

The Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Better With Time” has surfaced in new images. This time showing the pair styled with alternate red laces. The upcoming release continues Sylvester’s trend of putting personal storytelling into his footwear, blending BMX culture with Jordan Brand heritage.

While previous photos highlighted the cream lace setup, the red laces bring a bolder, more eye-catching edge to the sneaker’s look. The “Better With Time” theme reflects both Sylvester’s career and the way premium leather sneakers age beautifully.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG, first introduced in 1985 alongside its high-top counterpart, has long been a canvas for creative collaborations. Sylvester’s version plays into that history while adding his own touches, including co-branded details and a design that nods to his experiences in the biking world.

With no official release date yet, the anticipation continues to build. Historically, Sylvester’s Jordan collaborations have sold out quickly, making this drop one to watch.

The photos provided show just how versatile the design is, with the alternate lace options giving the sneaker a completely different personality.

Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Better With Time”

This Air Jordan 1 Low OG features a black leather upper with an aged, off-white midsole and deep red outsole. The lateral Swoosh comes in a vintage cream tone, while a smaller embroidered Swoosh appears on the toe box.

“Bike Air” branding replaces the traditional Nike Air tag on the tongue, and “Nigel Sylvester” text is printed on the insole. The right shoe comes laced in cream, the left in red, highlighting the mismatched lace styling.

An off-white heel tab hosts the Air Jordan Wings logo in black, completing the design with a retro-meets-modern vibe.

Nigel Sylvester has unveiled that the Nigel Sylvester Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Better With Time” is releasing on August 16th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $165 when they release.

