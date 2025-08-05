A Closer Look At The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Baroque Brown”

BY Ben Atkinson 98 Views
air-jordan-1-high-og-baroque-brown-sneaker-news
Image via Elden Monitors
The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Baroque Brown" is coming this fall with first on-foot images revealing its clean and earthy palette.

The women’s Air Jordan 1 High OG “Baroque Brown” is officially dropping this September, and the first on-foot photos have arrived. This colorway keeps things classic with a twist pairing cream-toned leather with rich brown overlays and a pink label up top.

It’s clean, wearable, and a nice change of pace from louder summer pairs. The Air Jordan 1 High OG has been a staple since 1985. What started as Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker is now a cultural icon that lives far beyond the basketball court.

From high fashion runways to streetwear collabs, the Jordan 1 has evolved without losing its edge. It’s stayed relevant because of its simple silhouette and endless colorway potential, both of which are on full display in this women’s exclusive.

The “Baroque Brown” leans into that versatility. It’s subtle enough for daily wear but still feels elevated. The creamy tones balance nicely against the darker brown leather, and that light orange Nike Air tag gives it just the right pop.

Thanks to these new photos, we now get a better feel for how the pair looks in motion. Whether styled with shorts or dressed up, the Baroque Brown colorway fits right into Jordan Brand’s recent push toward everyday looks made for women.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Baroque Brown”
air-jordan-1-high-og-baroque-brown-sneaker-news
Image via Elden Monitors

This Air Jordan 1 High OG features a light cream leather base with deep brown overlays around the toe, laces, heel, and Swoosh. A salmon-pink Nike Air tag on the tongue adds a splash of color without overwhelming the design.

The midsole carries a slightly aged finish, while the outsole sticks with dark brown to ground the look. The laces and tongue match the cream base for a clean, cohesive feel.

Inside, you’ll find the standard Air cushioning for comfort, while the leather build offers durability and structure. It’s a subtle but strong colorway that fits just about any wardrobe.

Sneaker News reports that the women's Air Jordan 1 High OG “Baroque Brown" will be released on September 9th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released.

