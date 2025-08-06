Air Jordan 1 Low “Blue Chill” Drops With Crisp Colors

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Blue Chill” is making its way back this summer, blending a clean palette with timeless design. This version combines leather overlays in navy and baby blue, all grounded by a crisp white base.

While the colors are fresh, the silhouette sticks to what made it iconic in the first place with clean lines, simple construction, and everyday wearability. Originally released in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 marked the beginning of Michael Jordan’s sneaker legacy.

The low-top version offers the same heritage look with a more casual vibe. Over the years, it’s gone from a performance basketball shoe to a staple of streetwear culture.

You’ll find it everywhere from NBA tunnels to city sidewalks and it keeps evolving with each drop. This “Blue Chill” edition stands out with its subtle contrast and vibrant heel embroidery.

It doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but it doesn’t need to. With photos now out, fans get a closer look at the solid leather build, icy blue outsole, and classic branding. Expect this pair to land just in time for summer rotations.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Blue Chill”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Blue Chill” features navy overlays on the toe, eyestay, and Swoosh, matched with light blue leather around the heel and collar. A smooth white leather base offers clean contrast.

The heel shows off bright pink Air Jordan Wings embroidery for a bold finish. The midsole comes in classic white, while the outsole pops in icy blue.

Inside, soft mesh lining boosts comfort. The tongue sports a pink Jumpman logo for extra flair. It's a cool-toned, versatile low-top with plenty of personality.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Blue Chill” is going to drop sometime in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price is expected to be $120 when they release.

Image via Nike