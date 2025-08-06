Air Jordan 1 Low “Blue Chill” Drops With Crisp Colors

BY Ben Atkinson 17 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-1-low-blue-chill-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 1 Low “Blue Chill” is dropping later this summer with a clean color combo and sharp new photos.

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Blue Chill” is making its way back this summer, blending a clean palette with timeless design. This version combines leather overlays in navy and baby blue, all grounded by a crisp white base.

While the colors are fresh, the silhouette sticks to what made it iconic in the first place with clean lines, simple construction, and everyday wearability. Originally released in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 marked the beginning of Michael Jordan’s sneaker legacy.

The low-top version offers the same heritage look with a more casual vibe. Over the years, it’s gone from a performance basketball shoe to a staple of streetwear culture.

You’ll find it everywhere from NBA tunnels to city sidewalks and it keeps evolving with each drop. This “Blue Chill” edition stands out with its subtle contrast and vibrant heel embroidery.

It doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but it doesn’t need to. With photos now out, fans get a closer look at the solid leather build, icy blue outsole, and classic branding. Expect this pair to land just in time for summer rotations.

Read More: The "Chicago" Colorway Hits the Air Jordan 1 Low OG

Air Jordan 1 Low “Blue Chill”
air-jordan-1-low-blue-chill-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Blue Chill” features navy overlays on the toe, eyestay, and Swoosh, matched with light blue leather around the heel and collar. A smooth white leather base offers clean contrast.

The heel shows off bright pink Air Jordan Wings embroidery for a bold finish. The midsole comes in classic white, while the outsole pops in icy blue.

Inside, soft mesh lining boosts comfort. The tongue sports a pink Jumpman logo for extra flair. It's a cool-toned, versatile low-top with plenty of personality.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Blue Chill” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Blue Chill” is going to drop sometime in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price is expected to be $120 when they release. 

air-jordan-1-low-blue-chill-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-1-low-blue-chill-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

Read More: A Closer Look At The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Baroque Brown”

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seen Sneakers Revisiting The Classics: "Storm Blue" Air Jordan 1 Low OG 498
air-jordan-1-low-ghost-sneaker-news Sneakers Jordan Brand Goes Minimal With Air Jordan 1 Low “Ghost” 463
air-jordan-1-low-se-glacier-blue-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Glacier Blue” Brings The Chill 332
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers A Fresh Look For The Air Jordan 1 Low In "Aluminum" 342
Comments 0