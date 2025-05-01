Jordan 1 Mid “Fall League” Goes Playful With Custom Patches

The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Fall League” arrives with a fresh pastel spin that plays right into spring-to-summer style. The colorway mixes pale yellow overlays with black accents and off-white base panels for a clean but playful look.

It balances a vintage aesthetic with bold details, most notably the large removable patches on the laces. The materials include tumbled leather throughout, adding texture to the two-tone design. While this may not be a retro release, the balance of colors and textures gives it that aged yet elevated feel.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid often gets overlooked next to its High OG sibling, but it’s consistently become a canvas for some of the most experimental and theme-driven colorways. This pair taps into that spirit, referencing outdoor league energy with a touch of fun.

The black Swoosh and wings logo keep the look grounded in heritage, while the aged midsole plays into the vintage trend dominating sneakers right now. Nike continues to lean into seasonal storytelling with its mid-top offerings, and this one fits that formula well. As seen in the photos, the design doesn’t shy away from personality.

Air Jordan 1 Mid “Fall League”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Fall League” features a mix of pale yellow, off-white, and black leather across its upper. Aged-looking midsoles bring vintage flair, while black outsoles keep things grounded. The highlight comes in the form of removable patches attached to the laces, including a fuzzy mascot logo and league-inspired badge.

Perforations appear on the toe box, while classic Nike Air branding is stamped on the tongue. A black Swoosh cuts across the side panels, tying the design together. With nostalgic nods and modern twists, this pair delivers something fun, wearable, and distinct in the Jordan 1 lineup.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Fall League” will be released in the summer of 2025. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $135 when they are released.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike