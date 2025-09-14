Air Jordan 1 Mid “Metallic Team Gold” Pairs Perfectly With The Low

The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Metallic Team Gold” continues Jordan Brand’s seasonal pack, following the recent Air Jordan 1 Low in the same scheme. This release arrives in fall 2025 and expands the series with a mid-cut silhouette.

The design blends a clean base with metallic accents, highlighting Jordan Brand’s ability to keep the Air Jordan 1 fresh across decades. The “Metallic Team Gold” colorway stands out with its balance of subtle luxury and everyday wearability.

It’s a look that elevates the mid-top version while staying connected to the low-cut pair already revealed. By pairing the two together, Jordan Brand strengthens the story of the pack and creates a versatile option for sneaker fans.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid has always carried a unique spot in the lineup. Though not as iconic as the High, the model has consistently attracted new generations with accessible styles and bold colorways. Since its first introduction, it has become a reliable platform for experimentation.

With the “Metallic Team Gold,” the Mid receives a refined yet eye-catching makeover. New in-hand photos show how the finish plays across tumbled leather panels, shimmering overlays, and classic branding. It’s a pack that feels rooted in Jordan tradition while still pushing style forward.

Air Jordan 1 Mid “Metallic Team Gold”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Metallic Team Gold” features a white leather base with metallic gold overlays. The gold shimmer appears on the Swoosh, heel, and eyestays, while the midsole stays sail for contrast.

Tumbled leather adds texture to the design, giving the pair a premium feel. The tongue carries tonal branding, with the Wings logo embossed near the collar.

A translucent gum outsole finishes the sneaker, tying everything together with subtle detail. The mid-cut build balances support with wearability, making this pair versatile for daily rotation or elevated styling. It’s a clean addition to Jordan’s “Metallic Team Gold” pack.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Metallic Team Gold” is releasing on in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they release.

Image via Nike