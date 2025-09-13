Air Jordan 1 Low “Metallic Team Gold” Pack Brings Subtle Shine

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Metallic Team Gold” Pack joins the Air Jordan 1 Mid in a similar colorway this fall. The low-cut design pairs timeless Jordan heritage with a refined palette that feels fresh but understated.

Jordan Brand continues to lean on versatile looks that transition easily from everyday wear to special moments. This upcoming release highlights the Jordan 1’s staying power.

The model debuted in 1985 as Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker and has never left rotation. Countless colorways, collaborations, and variations followed, making it one of the most recognized sneakers ever.

The “Metallic Team Gold” treatment adds a subtle luxury, proving that even four decades later, the silhouette still adapts with ease. The low-top arrives alongside a matching Air Jordan 1 Mid, creating a pack designed for fans of different cuts.

While the Mid maintains a bolder stance, the Low keeps things sleek and minimal. Both carry the same soft white leather base and metallic accents, building consistency across the set.

New photos showcase the simple yet striking finish, giving a close look at its premium touches. With its mix of classic style and seasonal flavor, this drop is set to draw attention as fall approaches.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Metallic Team Gold”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Metallic Team Gold” features a clean white leather upper with smooth paneling throughout. The Swoosh is dressed in textured metallic gold, adding depth without overwhelming the design.

A matching gold Jumpman lands on the tongue, while a classic Wings logo appears on the heel. The soft beige midsole complements the gum-inspired outsole, grounding the shoe with a vintage vibe.

White laces finish the look, keeping everything balanced and versatile. This pair blends premium details with everyday wearability, fitting seamlessly into both casual and elevated outfits.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Metallic Team Gold” is releasing on in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they release.

Image via Nike