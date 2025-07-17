News
Sneakers
Air Jordan 1 Mid “Metallic Team Gold” Is Clean And Confident
The women’s Air Jordan 1 Mid "Metallic Team Gold" brings soft shine and premium textures to a classic silhouette.
By
Ben Atkinson
9 hrs ago
Sneakers
"Metallic Team Gold" Shines On New Air Jordan 1 Low
The women’s Air Jordan 1 Low “Metallic Team Gold” takes a refined approach to fall with clean leather and soft gold details.
By
Ben Atkinson
July 17, 2025
