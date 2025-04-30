News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Fall League
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Sneakers
Jordan 1 Mid “Fall League” Goes Playful With Custom Patches
The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Fall League” combines vintage flair with playful patches and a clean yellow color scheme built for spring.
By
Ben Atkinson
16 mins ago