Here's The Top Air Jordan's Dropping This May

Jordan Brand is rolling out one of its most well-rounded release lineups in recent memory. This May features everything from grade school exclusives and women’s drops to heritage OGs. There’s no shortage of variety here, and each pair offers its own story. Below, we’ve broken down the top Air Jordans arriving this month, with confirmed dates!

Read More: New Tariffs Could Raise The Cost of Jordans Across The Board

Air Jordan 5 Low “Peanut Butter Jelly” (May 1st)

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 5 Low “Peanut Butter Jelly” kicks things off on the 1st. It’s a GS-exclusive that leans into playful nostalgia. The upper is done in crisp white leather with mesh side panels for breathability. A soft peanut-colored midsole and red shark teeth add flavor, literally and figuratively.

Purple translucent outsoles and a red lace lock round out the “jelly” inspiration. It’s lighthearted but still rooted in classic Jordan 5 elements. Expect strong interest among younger collectors and fans of the more whimsical releases.

Air Jordan 4 “Forget Me Not” (May 3rd)

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4 “Forget Me Not” drops as a women’s exclusive. White leather lays the foundation, with baby blue accents dressing the eyelets, mesh netting, and heel tab. The icy tones are symbolic and seasonal, tying nicely into spring.

Soft fleece lining adds a new level of comfort and warmth not often found on AJ4s. The Jumpman branding matches the blue hits, bringing cohesion across the build. It’s the kind of pair that blends casual wearability with a perfect Mother's Day release.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” (May 10th)

Image via Nike

Next up: the Air Jordan 1 High OG "UNC Reimagined." The upper combines smooth leather overlays with a textured grey suede base, nodding to Jordan’s college days. University Blue hits across the Swoosh, heel, and collar add the signature UNC look.

Aged midsoles and classic tongue tags give it a pre-worn feel without looking forced. The collar swaps leather for soft suede, adding dimension to the upper. This is the latest in Jordan Brand’s “Reimagined” series, and it sticks the landing.

Air Jordan 3 OG “Seoul 2.0” (May 15th)

Image via @sneakergoodsmiami

Air Jordan 3 OG “Seoul 2.0” follows on May 15th.. A white tumbled leather upper sets the tone, while grey cracked suede overlays add texture. The sockliner pops with red and blue, pulling from the colors of the South Korean flag.

That same flag’s Taegeuk symbol is embroidered on the tongue, making this release deeply personal and location-specific. Elephant print stays true to the AJ3 legacy, while a vintage midsole keeps things grounded. Nike Air branding on the heel adds to the retro appeal. It’s a global story told through a classic silhouette.

Air Jordan 12 “Melo” (May 17th)

Image via @fkzsnkrs

The Air Jordan 12 “Melo” brings back a fan favorite. This pair revisits Carmelo Anthony’s old player exclusive from his Denver days. White tumbled leather makes up the upper, contrasted by university blue along the outsole and inner lining.

Metallic chrome eyelets elevate the look without going overboard. “Jumpman” branding across the tongue and midsole keeps things rooted in classic Jordan 12 styling. The color palette feels fresh even years later. For longtime Melo fans, this one’s been a long time coming.

Air Jordan 4 OG “White Cement” (May 24th)

Image via GOAT

The iconic Air Jordan 4 OG “White Cement” returns on May 24th. The white leather upper is complemented by speckled grey hits on the wings and heel tab. Black accents break up the midsole and tongue, while red touches hit the outsole and tongue liner.

Nike Air branding lands on the heel for that true OG finish. Visible Air in the sole remains intact, offering cushioning and authenticity. This is one of the most iconic Air Jordans ever made, and it rarely misses on return. Expect heavy demand across the board.

Air Jordan 3 OG “Rare Air” (May 30th)

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 3 OG “Rare Air” releases with a darker, bolder palette. Black tumbled leather wraps the upper, contrasted by grey suede overlays along the heel and toe. Blue padding around the collar adds a pop of unexpected color, while red Jumpman logos and Nike Air heel branding bring the energy.

Aged midsoles complete the vintage vibe. Perforated panels and exposed stitching keep the build detailed. This is a subtle yet highly wearable addition to the AJ3 lineup. Retro heads and new collectors alike will find a lot to like here.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Ruby” (May 31st)

Image via size?

Finally, the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Ruby” closes out the month on May 31st with strong colorblocking and texture. A white leather base is paired with smooth black overlays, while varsity red crackled leather hits the heel, collar, and toe box.