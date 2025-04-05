"Peanut Butter Jelly" Vibes Hit The Air Jordan 5 Low

BY Ben Atkinson
The Air Jordan 5 Low Peanut Butter Jelly brings bold flavor to GS sizes in May with playful colors and classic Jordan heritage.

The Air Jordan 5 Low “Peanut Butter Jelly” is set to drop in grade school sizes only this May. This new colorway brings a playful twist to one of the most iconic silhouettes in the Jordan lineup. First released in 1990, the Air Jordan 5 introduced the world to reflective tongues and clear outsoles. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the silhouette was inspired by WWII fighter planes, complete with sharp, aggressive lines and visible Air units. Over time, the AJ5 became a staple in the rotation of collectors and casual wearers alike. This upcoming “Peanut Butter Jelly” release adds youthful energy to the legacy.

The name alone turns heads, but the execution makes it stick. It’s one of several AJ5 Low colorways this year that lean into fun and bold vibes, especially for younger sneakerheads. As seen in the in-hand photos, the sneaker features a crisp white upper and creamy beige midsole. Hits of pink and red on the spikes and lace lock add that unmistakable jelly pop. With stacked boxes and early pairs surfacing, the excitement is already building. The design may be lighthearted, but the craftsmanship stays serious. Expect these to fly off shelves when they release.

Air Jordan 5 Low “Peanut Butter Jelly”

This Air Jordan 5 Low GS features a white leather upper paired with mesh side panels. The midsole comes in a light peanut tone, with red shark tooth accents on the lateral side. A translucent purple outsole and a red lace lock finish off the fun theme. The tongue includes the iconic Jumpman in matching red.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 Low “Peanut Butter Jelly” will be released on May 1st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Grade school sizing only makes this drop one for the younger crowd. Expect demand to be high once pairs start hitting shelves.

