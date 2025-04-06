J-Hope Wears Upcoming Air Jordan 3 OG “Seoul 2.0” Courtside

The Air Jordan 3 OG “Seoul 2.0” made headlines this week after J-Hope of BTS wore the unreleased pair to the Lakers vs Warriors game. The sneaker blends heritage design with patriotic flair, nodding to South Korea through color and symbol. This isn’t the first time Jordan Brand has paid tribute to Seoul. The original Air Jordan 3 “Seoul” dropped back in 2018 and featured South Korean flag colors with bold national pride. Now, this updated pair carries the same legacy forward with some fresh changes. It shows how the Jordan 3 continues to evolve, both culturally and stylistically.

The AJ3 was the first Jordan model designed by Tinker Hatfield and the first to feature visible Air cushioning. Its legacy is as much about performance as it is about statement. J-Hope wearing the pair at a high-profile NBA game only fuels more hype around the release. The design appears crisp and clean, complete with Seoul-inspired elements and classic elephant print. It’s a meaningful blend of sports and culture, delivered through one of Jordan Brand’s most iconic silhouettes. Based on the images provided, the pair features white leather, grey elephant overlays, and blue and red accents on the inner lining and eyelets.

This pair features white tumbled leather uppers with grey elephant overlays and bold accents of red and blue. The left tongue displays the South Korean flag, while the right features the Jumpman. Blue quilted lining and vintage cream midsoles complete the look. A Nike Air hang tag adds retro flair. Pops of bright color sit inside and around the collar for a bold finish.