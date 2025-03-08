j-hope Of BTS Teams Up With Miguel For Blissful & Sensual "Sweet Dreams" Single

j-hope is continuing to enter worlds outside of K-pop this weekend with this cute track with first-time collaborator Miguel.

He's working with Miguel on this cut and man, do they work wonderfully together. Their chemistry in amplified by the fact that they actually trade off vocals on the chorus. j-hope's more monotone delivery is a nice complement to his guest's upper register. It's a cute song as he promises to give his partner "Sweet Dreams" after all of the love he gives her. "I'll give you everything you need tonight / This kind of love, I guarantee for life / Dreams gonna be sweet tonight." With the world always needing more love, j-hope thought it would be smart to drop a song like this. "I think it’s an emotion that you need at this moment. So that’s why… A love song by j-hope, what would that be like? I was always wondering about this topic. So I produced a song with ‘love’ as the theme. That’s how “Sweet Dreams” was born."

K-pop artists are going to continue to be featured more on the HNHH site, especially if songs like "Sweet Dreams" by j-hope keep dropping. The 31-year-old voice has been making more forays into hip-hop and R&B over the last two years. So far, he's got with J. Cole on the single "on the street," as well as his feature on the ever-so-catchy "LV Bag" with Don Toliver and Pharrell Williams. The latter dropped just last month and has already racked up over 30 million streams. But this weekend, j-hope is shifting gears into R&B territory with "Sweet Dreams."

